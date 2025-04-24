President Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe-Mozambique ties

President Mnangagwa and Mozambican President Daniel Chapo sit side by side at the State House during a banquet

Mashudu Netsianda

President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed the solidarity and growing economic ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique. He made the remarks during a State Banquet hosted in honour of visiting Mozambican President Daniel Chapo at the State House in Bulawayo.

President Chapo is expected to officially open the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), currently underway in Bulawayo.

President Mnangagwa described President Chapo’s visit, his first to Zimbabwe since assuming office, as a symbol of the enduring bond between the two sister republics.

“We are forever grateful to the Government and people of Mozambique for the unwavering comradeship during our liberation struggle. Their sacrifices are etched in the blood and memory of our shared history,” he said.

The President noted that those revolutionary bonds have matured into practical cooperation across multiple sectors, including energy, agriculture, mining, transport and climate change mitigation.

Highlighting the increasing momentum of economic collaboration, Mnangagwa welcomed the participation of Mozambican companies at the ZITF and at the Business Roundtable, describing it as a reflection of the growing trade and investment ties.

He expressed optimism over the implementation of the Ponta Techobanine Corridor Project—a major cross-border infrastructure initiative expected to link the Indian Ocean to Zimbabwe via Mozambique.

“The importance of shared infrastructure in catalysing industrialisation and modernisation cannot be overstated,” he said. “The Ponta Techobanine Project will have far-reaching benefits for both our economies.”

President Mnangagwa lauded President Chapo’s early leadership efforts in engaging diverse stakeholders to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in Mozambique, pledging Zimbabwe’s continued support for regional development agendas.

“Zimbabwe stands ready to deepen our relations under your leadership. Our revolutionary parties, ZANU-PF and FRELIMO, will continue working hand-in-hand as we shape our destinies,” he said.

President Mnangagwa assured President Chapo that Zimbabwe would remain a reliable ally within SADC and on the global stage, committed to sustainable development and the collective prosperity of African nations. He extended congratulations to President Chapo on his recent inauguration, saying his victory, and that of the ruling FRELIMO party, was a resounding endorsement of the enduring relevance of liberation movements.

“Your election victory is a testament to the continuing appeal of the policies of Liberation Movements, who remain the guarantors of freedom, independence and sustainable development that leaves no one and no place behind,” he said.