President Mnangagwa has arrived in Luanda, Angola, for the Sadc Extraordinary Summit aimed at addressing the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Online Writer THE Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) on Friday held the inaugural Radio Festival commemorations. THE permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, was the guest of honour at the event where certificates were community radio presenters trained by the University The ministry reported that the Radio Festival […]
Online writer A TOTAL of 116 beneficiaries of the Kilimanjaro Phase 2 project at Tugwi Mukosi Dam received land permits on Friday. The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka issued the permits to the beneficiaries that include traditional leaders, war veterans, and youths from across the 10 provinces of […]
Mashudu Netsianda PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday capped 2 138 graduands at Lupane State University (LSU) in Matabeleland North during the institution’s 14th graduation ceremony at the university’s main campus in the provincial capital, Lupane town. Those who graduated were drawn from the Faculties of Agricultural Sciences, Commerce, and Humanities and Social Sciences. The colourful ceremony began […]
