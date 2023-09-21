President Mnangagwa has transformed education trajectory to produce learned ‘doers’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

[email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has transformed the trajectory of the education of this country from an education of literacy to an education of literacy and action, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira has said.

Minister Murwira said this Thursday in his keynote address at Hillside Teachers’ College’s 65th graduation ceremony where 299 students graduated with a Diploma in Education. Of the total number of graduates, females constituted the largest number, 225 while 74 were males.

The ceremony was held under the theme, “Transformative teacher education for accelerated innovation and industrialization,” a theme that is in sync with the expected outcomes of the Second Republic’s Heritage Based Education 5.0 design and aspirations through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

He said the thrust of the Second Republic is to deliver Heritage Based Education 5.0 that focuses on developing graduates with the right knowledge, right skills and right attitudes, leaders who will take the nation to the highest level of development, not beggars.