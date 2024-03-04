President Mnangagwa highlights Climate Change Impact at UN Conference on Green Economies in Africa

President Mnangagwa addresses delegates at the 56th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) Conference of Ministers of Finance

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has opened the 56th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) Conference of Ministers of Finance here in Victoria Falls where he lamented the negative impact of climate change and the need for multi-pronged mitigation strategies.

President Mnangagwa said the effects of climate change are increasingly constraining African countries from exploiting their rich natural resource endowments sustainably, leading to diminishing returns along economic value chains.

He said the conference theme: “Financing the Transition to Inclusive Green Economies in Africa: Imperatives, Opportunities, and Policy Options” was most apt, given the complex climate- change related challenges facing the world today.

“It is my hope that your discussions at this Conference will help sharpen our strategies and fast-track our efforts to attain the Africa We Want, as outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063. The adoption of multi-pronged pathways is thus crucial for inclusive green economies. These must not only aid in poverty eradication but also safeguard ecological thresholds that support human development, health, and well-being.

“Further, these should enable Africa to deal with multiple common challenges of climate change, the ripple effects of the post-COVID-19 pandemic, geo-political shocks as well as financial crises and excessive debt overhang, among others,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Africa should remain cognisant that the movement towards clean technologies presents immense opportunities to unlock our continent’s huge natural resources and human potential.