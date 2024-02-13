President Mnangagwa highlights importance of robust policies for resilient economies at World Governments Summit

Lawson Mabhena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

ROBUST policies, systems and processes are the gateway to resilient economies in an ever-changing global village, President Mnangagwa has said.

He was speaking in Dubai during the World Governments Summit on Tuesday while sharing perspectives on Government ecosystems of the future during a government experience exchange forum titled: “How the governments of today can prepare themselves to confidently face the dynamic highs and lows of today’s ever-changing world.”

“In Zimbabwe, we have Vision 2030 ‘Towards a Prosperous and Upper Middle-Income Society’ as the blueprint that provides a robust anchor to promote economic growth and sustainable development. At continental level, the African Union is guided by the Africa Agenda 2063. Indeed, the rapid growth of global economies depends on the ability to harness and optimally utilise diverse comparative advantages.

“This is more important now that global economies are rapidly opening up for intra-regional and continental trade and competitiveness pushed by modernisation, especially the use of Information Communication Technologies, among other aspects,” the President said.

He said shaping future Governments requires strategic foresight, underpinned by robust policies, systems and processes.

However, for the policies to work Government officials need to be kept in check, the President said.

He went on to inform the summit of people-centered policies his Government is implementing which include:

• The devolution and decentralisation agenda:

• Modernisation of the agricultural sector focuses on rural industrialization and development;

• Construction and maintenance of mordenised infrastructure;

• Ensuring that health delivery and transport networks are accessible and affordable; and

• Engagement and Re-engagement with all progressive nations guided by the policy: “Zimbabwe, is a friend to all and an enemy to none.”