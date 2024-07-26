President Mnangagwa highlights the importance of gastronomy at the UN Tourism Forum in Victoria Falls

Nqobile Bhebhe

VICTORIA FALLS, Zimbabwe – President Emmerson Mnangagwa today delivered the keynote address at the United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa, which is being held in the resort city of Victoria Falls.

In his remarks, Mnangagwa emphasized the critical role of the tourism sector in Zimbabwe’s economy, calling it a “key economic growth factor.” He also highlighted the significance of traditional cuisines as a reflection of African identity, noting that in African culture, “relationships are cemented by food.”

To maximize the benefits of gastronomy, the President called for the upscaling of gastronomy-related activities, such as food shows, to promote unique African cuisines.

President Mnangagwa stressed the importance of the agricultural sector as central to gastronomy, stating that “Africa needs to feed itself.”

He announced that Zimbabwe would host a Gastronomy Academy, which he said would boost the tourism industry and improve capacity-building programs in the sector across Africa.

The UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa is being attended by delegates from across the continent, underscoring the growing recognition of the role of cuisine in driving tourism and economic development in Africa