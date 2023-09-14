President Mnangagwa hits the ground running with high-level meeting to propel Zimbabwe towards Vision 2030

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today meeting his ministers and senior Government staff in Harare during the High-Level Government Meeting on Moving the Country Forward Towards Vision 2030.

On Monday, President Mnangagwa announced a new Cabinet and swore in the ministers on Tuesday.

The cabinet is infused with new blood and veterans designed to ensure continuity for national development in line with Vision 2030.

“In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said: “This High-Level Retreat, therefore, affords us the opportunity to develop a common understanding of my Administration’s people-centered transformative agenda.”

“As I stated in my Inauguration Address; the 2023 Harmonised General Elections are behind us. The Second Term of the 2nd Republic must, therefore, reflect our determination to leapfrog the socio-economic development, modernisation and industrialisation of our country, through high-impact results.

The President said although Zimbabwe is under sanctions, these will not limit his administration to achieve their goals.

“Although we are under the albatross of the heinous illegal sanctions, this must never limit us. We must have a mentality that this is normal and achieve even greater success. The innovation and ingenuity that has seen us realise unprecedented results, across all sectors, should be scaled up.”

On Thursday morning, the President swore in Deputy Minister for Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training Kudakwashe Mupamhanga, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Joshua Sacco, and Deputy Minister for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Science and Technology Development Simelisizwe Sibanda.