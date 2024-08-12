President Mnangagwa honours Black Umfolosi Ensemble with Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Medal for Iconic ‘Unity’ Song

Sipepisiwe Moyo,[email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa showered praise on the legendary Black Umfolosi ensemble for their song “Unity” saying the song fosters togetherness in the country.

He awarded the group the Honour of the Order of the star of Zimbabwe Bronze Medal.

The group was among eight illustrious sons and daughters of the soil whom the President honoured with awards for making a difference in various fields.

Speaking during the 44th anniversary of the Heroes Day, President Mnangagwa said the song fosters unity in recognition of the fact that “we are one people and one nation of Zimbabwe despite our diverse locations.”

The conferment of medals on individuals who exhibited valour and performed distinguished humanitarian acts in various fields is intended to immortalise and memorialise the actions of the individuals.

“We are also honouring the Black Umfolosi ensemble for their song “Unity” which has stood the test of time. The song fosters unity in recognition of the fact that we are one people and one nation of Zimbabwe despite our diverse geographical locations. From Plumtree to Mutare, from Beitbridge to Chirundu, we are one people, united by one national flag and one national anthem,” said President Mnangagwa.

World -travelled Imbube ensemble, Black Umfolosi is on record saying the anthemic song was composed on the eve of the signing of the Unity Accord on December 22 1987.

The country’s founding fathers, the late former President Robert Mugabe and the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo signed the accord to bring together Zanu and PF-ZAPU under the banner of Zanu PF.

In 2021, Black Umfolosi founder member Mr Thomeki Dube told the Chronicle that when they wrote the song, they had a vision about how Zimbabwe was supposed to be.

“Black Umfolosi was invited to perform and we had a song called ‘1980, Happy Birthday to you Zimbabwe’, which we performed during the dress rehearsal. However, we decided to change things and we then decided to come up with a song and everyone started putting it together with lyrics and all. We composed the song at the back stage and then when it was time to perform, we dropped the one we planned to perform and we performed ‘Unity,” he is quoted saying.

He said the song struck the right chords and they received a standing ovation from the auditorium. The song shot them to stardom as days after their performance, they were contacted by Gramma Records to put the song on wax and the rest, as they say is history.

“In 1987 when we sang it was very relevant at that time as the nation needed something to bring it together. According to me that unity is still relevant, as programmes for national healing, unifying people are very important and the Government must continue investing in them,” said Mr Dube.

“This is the reason why we composed the song, because we knew how a beautiful Zimbabwe must be. When people are united there is progress, development and a bright future. Without unity it will be difficult to achieve this.

“We should be united together for one purpose, our ministers, our MPs and everyone in leadership must be united to one cause knowing that this is for the good of our country and for our future and ourselves.”

The Black Umfolosi act is tight, and seamless, with perfect harmonies and well-synchronised dance steps performed with high energy, and pure joy and pride in their shared heritage shining through.

Their repertoire, which veers from lively leaps and whistles to smooth melodies, has engaged and enthralled audiences around the world.

Starting in the early days of Zimbabwe’s independence with seven strong male voices, they have since travelled the world on a regular annual touring schedule, evolving along the way, and now in the format of eight singers including the addition of younger members and the beautiful voices of young women now enhancing the Imbube music with sweet harmonies in the higher vocal register.

Black Umfolosi has always led the way in revolutionising Imbube and taking it to another level and new direction.