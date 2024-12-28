President Mnangagwa honours Mbare Chimurenga Choir

President Mnangagwa hands over a hamper to Mbare Chimurenga choir members during a Boxing Day gathering at State House. Looking on is Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Charles Tawengwa (second from right)

Mukudzei Chingwere, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa said high-density suburbs like Mbare, Highfields, Makokoba, Mpopoma, Mtapa and Sakubva played a pivotal role in the liberation struggle.

He said these neighbourhoods were the breeding grounds for resistance and the spirit of freedom that ultimately led to Zimbabwe’s independence. The President expressed these sentiments during a festive Boxing Day gathering where he honoured the Mbare Chimurenga Choir for its invaluable contributions to Zimbabwe’s rich tapestry of culture and national identity.

The President also underscored the significance of the cultural creative industries, highlighting their role as engines of economic growth and innovation. He emphasised that these sectors not only foster artistic expression but also promote social cohesion and preserve Zimbabwe’s unique identity.

“As you are aware, the cultural creative industries play a vital role in society by fostering economic growth through creative outputs such as music, art, design, fashion, and film, among others. They also contribute significantly to social cohesion, cultural identity, innovation, and individual well-being by nurturing creativity, expression, and engagement within communities.

“Honouring the Mbare Chimurenga Choir is appreciation, through them, of the many musicians and artistes who continue to use their artistic talents to defend the gains of our Independence and advance our national development identity, image, and culture.

It was in residential areas such as Mbare, Highfields, Makokoba, Mpopoma, Mtapa, and Sakubva, among others, where the flames for Independence were kept ablaze before and during our protracted war of liberation,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said through song and dance, young people were mobilised to go for military training and subsequently to fight for the freedom of the country.

In the post-Independence era, said President Mnangagwa, it is groups and musicians such as the Mbare Chimurenga Choir who used their exceptional talent to promote cultural diversity and rally younger generations around the various national development periods.

He congratulated the Mbare Chimurenga Choir for the consistency with which it has utilised its musical talent for the good of the country and the ruling Zanu-PF party.

“Your music with its educating lyrics is a symbol of the hope and resilience that inspires countless individuals to remain patriotic and safeguard our beloved nation. The performance you have delivered over the years inculcates the values of unity, resilience, and love. Your revolutionary spirit is a beacon of light and hope.

“It is also a reminder of our collective history, our shared struggles, as well as a celebration of our resilience and determination to build a better Zimbabwe. I applaud you for your current efforts and music compilations which highlight our ongoing national development agenda, vision, policies, and programmes. Through your efforts along with others in the creative cultural industries, the nation must remain galvanised towards the attainment of our vision of a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income economy,” said President Mnangagwa.

He also handed over gifts to the choir and encouraged them to carry the message of love, unity, and the need to accelerate development in the country, continuing to uplift one another and embrace the values being nurtured by the Second Republic.

“Going forward, I urge you to continue infusing the new crop of musicians, particularly the youth, into your groups. It is equally important that you broaden the reach of your music, riding on the diversity of ICT platforms.

“As I hand over these gifts, we acknowledge the tireless efforts of each and every one of you. Your dedication to Zanu-PF programmes is commendable and your performances have been a source of joy and entertainment for many,” said President Mnangagwa.