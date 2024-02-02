President Mnangagwa hosts E.D-UNZA Scholarship Programme students at State House

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa met the University of Zambia E.D- UNZA scholarship programme students at the State House on Friday afternoon

The E.D-UNZA scholarship programme is meant to assist girls and boys from disadvantaged families to pursue tertiary education. Beneficiaries are drawn from the country’s 10 provinces.

There are 10 students under E.D-UNZA scholarship programme for this year’s February and August 2024 intakes from the universities in Zimbabwe.

Out of 10 students, one is studying Actuarial Sciences, Law 3, Agronomy 1, Medicine 2, Bio-Chemistry 1, Electronic Engineering 1 and 1 PhD in Mineral Business Studies.