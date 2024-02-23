President Mnangagwa hosts Heads of Diplomatic Missions and International Organisations at State House

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa presided over the New Year Reception for Heads of Diplomatic Missions and International Organisations at State House in Harare on Friday.

The reception is the first engagement on the diplomatic calendar.

In his remarks President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has opened Missions in the Middle East and Africa in line with the engagement and re-engagement policy:

“We are pleased to highlight that, in line with our engagement and re-engagement policy, Zimbabwe has opened new Missions in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Equatorial Guinea. We envisage that this direct representation will facilitate greater economic interactions with host countries.”

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe empathises with countries that are affected by climate change.

“We gather at a time when climate change-induced disasters continue to destroy our environments, economies and livelihoods. Natural catastrophes are affecting several countries. Zimbabwe empathises with affected jurisdictions both on the African Continent and beyond, who continue to lose livelihoods and property as a result of climate change.”

After his speech, President Mnangagwa greeted Heads of Diplomatic Missions and International Organisations at the reception ceremony at State House.