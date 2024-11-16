President Mnangagwa hosts Regional Celebration for World Children’s Day in Victoria Falls

Online writer

VICTORIA Falls, Zimbabwe – Today, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will welcome thousands of children and leaders from seven Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries to commemorate the 2024 Regional World Children’s Day. The festivities commenced with a vibrant march from Chinotimba Suburb to Baobab Primary School, the venue for this year’s celebrations.

This year’s event emphasises the importance of children’s rights and wellbeing, aligning with global efforts to promote education, health, and protection for young people. Leaders from SADC member states are expected to participate in discussions and activities aimed at improving the lives of children across the region.