President Mnangagwa in Botswana for Presidential Roundtable on problems facing Africa

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has left for Gaborone, Botswana to attend the fifth edition of the annual Kusi Ideas Festival.

 

The festival, reports the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, is a pres­idential roundtable discussion that is being co-hosted by Kenya’s Nation Media Group and the Gov­ernment of Botswana to discuss challenges facing Africa, as well as possible solutions and innova­tions needed to promote inclusive and sustainable development.

 

The Indaba is running under the theme, “Africa’s Agenda 2063: Making the Dream Come True.”

 

