President Mnangagwa in Mozambique for official commissioning of strategic railway line

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is in Mozambique for the official commissioning of the newly rehabilitated Machipanda Railway Line.

The President was received by his counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi.

The Machipanda railway line, runs for 317 kilometres from the central port city of Beira to neighbouring Zimbabwe.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the publicly-owned port and rail company, CFM, Agostinho Langa Junior this year: “It is intended that the infrastructure will boost the Southern African region, in the scope of the SADC protocols, increasing the flow of cargo along the Machipanda Line from the current 600 000 tonnes to 3.5 million tonnes per year”.

Budgeted at US$200 million, work on the Machipanda line began in August 2019, with completion scheduled for November 2021, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadline was extended to this year.