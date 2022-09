Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II next Monday according to the United Kingdom Embassy in Zimbabwe.

Dismissing a fake letter that had been circulating on social media, the UK Embassy in Zimbabwe on their Twitter page said: “President Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday.”