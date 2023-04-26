President Mnangagwa invites Heads of State to tour Victoria Falls

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today invited four visiting heads of States to tour the majestic world seventh natural wonder, Victoria Falls.

President Mnangagwa gave the invitation during the 6th Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls on 26 April.

He hosted four Heads of State; King Mswati III of Swaziland, Presidents Paul Kagame Rwanda, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

Victoria Falls is one of the busiest tourist destinations with the Rainforest, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, a draw card.

It is famous for being the largest waterfall in the world, in the rainy season.

Locals call the falls ‘Mosi-oa-Tunya’ which means the “smoke that thunders”.

“Once again I invite you to take time off your busy schedule to visit the Victoria Falls, which is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World as well as undertake other activities on the mighty Zambezi River,” said the President