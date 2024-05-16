President Mnangagwa jets into Bulawayo

President Mnangagwa arrives at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport ahead of two engagements in Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces on Friday.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport ahead of two engagements in Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces tomorrow.

The President, who was met at the airport by Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, Justice,Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi his deputy Norbet Mazunguye, Service Chiefs and provincial Zanu-PF leadership.

Tomorrow, President Mnangagwa will commission the US$ 30 million state of the art Baker’s Inn bakery before later officiating at the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) pass out parade at Ntabazinduna training depot in Matabeleland North.