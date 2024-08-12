President Mnangagwa lauds Black Umfolosi for promoting national unity through music

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has honoured Bulawayo-based imbube music outfit Black Umfolosi for their hit single “Unity”, which he praised as a key unifier for the country’s communities.

Addressing the nation at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Monday morning during the Heroes Day commemorations, President Mnangagwa lauded Black Umfolosi as a formidable force in the country’s music scene.

“The conferment of medals on individuals who have demonstrated valour and performed distinguished humanitarian acts is intended to immortalise their contributions. We are also honouring the Black Umfolosi ensemble for their song ‘Unity’, which has endured over time.

“This song promotes unity, acknowledging that despite our diverse geographical locations – from Plumtree to Mutare and from Beitbridge to Chirundu – we are one people, united by one national flag and one national anthem,” he added.

The song, which has become a staple of national celebrations, was the group’s initiative to align with the historic Unity Accord. The group’s founder member Thomeki Dube revealed that the song was composed on the eve of the Unity Accord’s signing on December 22, 1987. He said the group was initially set to perform “1980, Happy Birthday to You Zimbabwe” at the signing event at the Harare International Conference Centre. However, they quickly composed “Unity” overnight and performed it the following day, achieving a performance nearly as historic as the accord itself.

The Unity Accord, signed by the late former President Robert Mugabe and the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo, merged Zanu and PF-ZAPU into Zanu PF.

In a previous interview, Dube explained, “When we wrote the song, we had a vision of how Zimbabwe should be. The song resonated with the audience and received a standing ovation. Soon after, Gramma Records contacted us to record it, and the rest is history.”

He emphasised that the unity reflected in the song remains relevant, stressing the importance of continued national healing and unity programmes.

“When people are united, there is progress and development. Without unity, achieving this becomes challenging,” Dube noted.

Sotja Moyo, another member of Black Umfolosi, added, “The song celebrates every effort made to unite people and improve their lives. It’s about uniting against wars, poverty, and hardships. We aimed to create a song with simple lyrics and a memorable melody that even a child could sing.”