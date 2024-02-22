President Mnangagwa launches “Redefining Zimbabwe’s Education System” Book, emphasizing vision for developmental Universities

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the Harare International Conference Centre to officially launch the Heritage Based Education 5.0 book this morning.

The book is titled “Redefining Zimbabwe’s Education System: ED Mnangagwa’s Vision and Transformational Leadership”.

President Mnangagwa has spearheaded the adoption of the Heritage-based Education 5.0 model in the country’s institutions of higher learning. The book argues that his vision for a “developmental state” is being realised through the creation of “developmental universities that prioritise education as a means to achieve economic, social, and cultural progress.