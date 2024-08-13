President Mnangagwa leads Defence Forces Day Celebrations in Harare

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, will today lead the nation in celebrating the country’s annual Defence Forces Day at the Rufaro Sports Stadium in Harare.

This year’s commemorations are being held countrywide under the theme “Guaranteeing a Conducive Environment for Attainment of Vision 2030,” underscoring the military’s role in supporting Zimbabwe’s ambitious economic and social development goals.

The Defence Forces Day celebrations hold significant importance in Zimbabwe, as the country’s military has been instrumental in maintaining peace and stability since the nation’s independence in 1980. The event provides an opportunity for the public to show their appreciation for the sacrifices and contributions of the men and women who serve in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

The celebrations are expected to feature military parades, cultural performances, and other activities that showcase the capabilities and readiness of the country’s armed forces. The event aims to foster national unity and pride, while also highlighting the military’s commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s long-term development aspirations.

As the Commander-in-Chief, President Mnangagwa’s participation in the celebrations underscores the close relationship between the Government and the defence forces, and their shared vision for a prosperous and secure Zimbabwe.