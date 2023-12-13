President Mnangagwa leads national day of prayer for Zimbabwe’s needs

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

TODAY, President Mnangagwa is attending the National Day of Prayer at State House in Harare.

Joined by heads of various Christian denominations in Zimbabwe, the prayer service focuses on addressing the nation’s pressing needs, including adequate rainfall for agricultural prosperity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said notable attendees include Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi and Reverend Andrew Wutaunashe.