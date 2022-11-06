President Mnangagwa leaves for COP27 in Egypt

Nduduzo Tshuma, Assistant Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has left for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The President, who will be part of 90 Heads of State attending the conference, was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, cabinet ministers, senior government officials and service chiefs.

He is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Frederick Shava, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira among senior Government officials.

Environment, Tourism and Climate Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu and officials from his ministry are already in Egypyt.

The conference will see 45,000 registered COP27 participants representing Parties, UN and regional organisations, businesses, the scientific community, indigenous and local communities and civil society jointly enhance and accelerate the implementation of climate action and follow up on collective commitments and pledges.

The globe is reeling from the effects of climate change which have caused hunger, poverty, flooding, uncontrollable fires, extreme weather conditions and distorted rain patterns among other conditions.

Most affected by climate change is Africa despite the continent producing the least emissions.

Experts have said COP 27 should address funding for climate adaptation and mitigation for developing countries, while spelling out implementation plans and prioritising African interests.

During COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland last year, developed countries pledged US$100 billion to facilitate a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies to mitigate effects of climate change.

However, the developed countries are yet to meet the pledge with experts arguing that discussions on the release of the US$100 billion fund will determine the success of COP 27.

Another hot topic is the use of coal where powerful western countries like Germany have reverted to the use of coal following the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

This is despite their calls for the abrupt end to the use of coal which African countries have protested.

Writing on his weekly column on the Sunday News and Sunday Mail today, President Mnangagwa said Since COP26, the global warming crisis has worsened, putting the whole planet and its species in great, apocalyptic danger.

“There is, thus, great urgency on this one matter if humanity, its civilisation and its habitat — the Earth — are to be saved.

“Zimbabwe, thus, cannot be indifferent to this existential threat, or to any forum meant to avert it,” said the President.

“For the first time, the Conference of Parties is being held on our continent. COP27 is, thus, a continental concern and opportunity.”

More details to follow