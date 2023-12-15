President Mnangagwa leaves for Madagascar to attend President Rajoelina’s inauguration

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

President Mnangagwa on Friday afternoon has left for Madagascar where he will attend the inauguration of President-elect, Andry Rajoelina.

President Rajoelina was re-elected in November in that country’s polls.

In a post by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, in November, a special envoy from Madagascar, led by Mayor of Antananarivo and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Naina Andriantsitohaina, was sent to President Mnangagwa to invite him to attend President Rajoelina’s inauguration ceremony as well as strengthen the link between the two countries.