President Mnangagwa leaves to attend SA President’s inauguration

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Tuesday afternoon departed the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare for Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the inauguration of his counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa, to be held on Wednesday.

So far, Vice President of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesas and Burundi Prime Minister Gervias Ndirakobuca have arrived for the inauguration.

Large crowds are expected at the seat of government, the Union Buildings in Pretoria. They will be treated to a spectacular performance of our rich cultural tapestry, united in diversity.

Renowned artists such as PJ Powers, Sjava and Nothembi Mkhwebane will headline the celebrations.