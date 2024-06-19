President Mnangagwa looks forward to deepen relations with South Africa

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has congratulated his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa on his inauguration on Wednesday saying he looks forward to working with him for the continued strength and unity between the two nations.

The President who was part of 21 heads of state that attended President Ramaphosa’s swearing in ceremony at Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa said was both a privilege and an honour to attend the historical event.

“Today, I had the immense honour of attending the Presidential Inauguration of His Excellency, President @CyrilRamaphosa. Congratulations, President Ramaphosa, on this remarkable achievement. It is a privilege to be part of this historical event and I look forward to working with you for the continued strength and unity between our nations,” said President Mnangagwa.