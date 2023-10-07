President makes new appointments

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reshaped the leadership of Zimbabwe’s civil service with a series of appointments to key positions. The appointments encompass deputy chief secretaries in the Office of the President and Cabinet, permanent secretaries to ministries and provincial affairs and devolution permanent secretaries.

While some familiar faces have retained their positions, the President has also introduced fresh leadership in a bid to improve the performance of the civil service.

The move reflects Government’s commitment to ensuring effective governance and efficient public service delivery as Zimbabwe navigates various challenges and opportunities in its quest to improve citizens’ livelihoods. The newly-appointed officials are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping policy, driving reforms and advancing the nation’s agenda for growth and development.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said the appointments of the deputy chief secretaries in the Office of the President and Cabinet was in line with Section 204 A(1) of the Constitution. He also said in terms of Section 205(1) of the Constitution President Mnangagwa appointed 26 line ministries Permanent Secretaries and 10 Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretaries.

The President retained Mr George Charamba as the Deputy Chief Secretary Presidential Communications, Mr Willard Manungo, Deputy Chief Secretary Policy Analysis, Coordination and Development Planning, Reverend Paul Damasane Deputy Chief Secretary Social Services and Engineer Amon Marawa, Deputy Chief Secretary Coordination of National Programmes and Projects.

Former Local Government and Public Works Permanent Secretary Mr Zvinechimwe Churu was elevated to Deputy Chief Secretary Finance, Administration and Human Resources.

Mr Aaron Nhepera retained his position in the Ministry of Defence, Mr George Guvamatanga was reappointed to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion same as Ambassador James Manzou to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Eng Gloria Magombo was reappointed Power and Energy Permanent Secretary and Mr Nick Mangwana also retained his post as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services. The others who also retained their positions are Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira, Mr Simon Masanga, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary Mr Pfungwa Kunaka and Dr Beaullar Chirume the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.

Engineer Theodius Chinyanga was redeployed from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities while Eng Pedzisayi Makumbe took his former position.

President Mnangagwa also appointed Ambassador Raphael Faranisi the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Dr John Basera was appointed Local Government and Public Works Permanent Secretary moving from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development and was replaced by Professor Obert Jiri.

Mr Solomon Mhlanga who was the Permanent Secretary for Public Sector Reforms and Performance Management in the Office of the President and Cabinet was appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training.

Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Affairs Permanent Secretary Mr Tafadzwa Muguti was elevated to Permanent Secretary Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President.

Dr Mavis Sibanda was appointed Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Permanent Secretary moving from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce where Dr Thomas Utete Ushe has been appointed.

New appointments included Dr Aspect Maunganidze who was appointed the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Mr Moses Mhike who was appointed Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary, Mr Nicholas Moyo who was appointed Peremanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, and Arts and Culture while Mr Clive Mpambela was appointed Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Permanent Secretary.

Dr Prosper Matondi was appointed Environment, Climate and Wildlife Permanent Secretary while Mrs Vimbai Nyemba was appointed Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary.

Tourism Development consultant Dr Takuza Munyanyiwa was appointed Tourism and Hospitality Industry Permanent Secretary. Amb Rudo Chitiga who was the Head of Secretariat on Harmonisation and Standardisation of Salaries for the public sector, was appointed Skills Audit and Development Permanent Secretary.

President Mnangagwa retained Mr Paul Nyoni as Provincial Affairs and Devolution Bulawayo Permanent Secretary with Mrs Latiso Dlamini-Maseko retained her position as the Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Matabeleland South while Ms Sithandiwe Ncube was redeployed as Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Matabeleland North.

Mr Cosmas Chiringa, a former director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works was elevated to Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare.

Dr Admore Pazvakavambwa was appointed the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary for Masvingo while Mr Edgar Seenza was appointed Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary for the Midlands.

Mr Abiot Maronge was appointed the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary for Manicaland while Mr Timothy Maregere was reappointed Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary for Mashonaland Central and Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa retained his position as Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary for Mashonaland East.

President Mnangagwa retained Mr Josphat Jaji as the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary for Mashonaland West. — @nqotshili