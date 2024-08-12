President Mnangagwa marks 44th Heroes Day with call for unity and progress

Temba Dube Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today lauded the sacrifices made by Zimbabwe’s liberation heroes and called for unity and continued national development.

He was addressing the nation at the 44th National Heroes Day commemoration held at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

The ceremony was marked by a sense of national pride and unity as Zimbabweans gathered to honour those who fought for their country’s liberation and to reflect on the ongoing journey towards national development and prosperity.

President Mnangagwa highlighted the bravery and selflessness of the country’s liberation fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to upholding the principles of freedom and sovereignty that were achieved through their struggle.

“Our gallant fighters, who paid the supreme sacrifice to free our beautiful motherland from colonial domination, will always be remembered,” the President said.

“Even in the face of neo-colonial machinations and illegal sanctions, let us honour our heroes with a promise that their sacrifices will guide and inspire us.”

The President noted that despite ongoing challenges, including international sanctions and climate-induced shocks, Zimbabwe’s economy continues to grow. He attributed this progress to the Government’s diversification strategies and the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, which has contributed to price stability.

President Mnangagwa emphasised the Government’s achievements in the agricultural sector, highlighting the successful winter wheat cropping season with a record 121 982 hectares planted. Preparations for the 2024/2025 summer cropping season are underway, with a focus on enhancing food security through irrigation infrastructure.

The mining sector, he said, is benefiting from new investments, and efforts are being made to maximise the benefits of the country’s mineral resources. The President also addressed the importance of the energy sector, noting that the Hwange 7 & 8 expansion project and new solar plants are expected to stabilise power supply.

President Mnangagwa said Infrastructure development remains a priority, with significant progress on road projects such as the Harare-Chirundu and Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highways.

He noted the ongoing improvements in rural infrastructure, including roads, water provision, and support for clinics and schools.



President Mnangagwa announced that the Government will confer medals to 184 310 veterans of the liberation struggle and will honour deserving individuals with various awards, including the Royal Order of Munhumutapa and the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe.

He stressed the Government’s commitment to education, healthcare, and combating drug abuse. He announced the expansion of vocational training centers and the rollout of a comprehensive skills audit to support industrialisation and service delivery.



The President also touched on the country’s tourism sector, which has been on the rebound, and the establishment of new tourist attractions such as the Liberation City and the Museum of African Liberation.

In closing, President Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to continue building on the legacy of the nation’s heroes by fostering unity and working towards a prosperous future. He reiterated the Government’s dedication to the welfare of veterans, widows, and war victims, and committed to preserving the history and values of the liberation struggle.

“As we celebrate Heroes Day, let us not take for granted the independence and freedom we enjoy today.”

“Our determination to look after the welfare of our heroes’ families is unwavering. Let us continue to strive for progress as we march towards Vision 2030,” he said.