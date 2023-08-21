President Mnangagwa meets heads of Election Observer Missions

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Monday afternoon met the heads of regional, continental, and international Election Observer Missions at State House in Harare.

The AU-COMESA Mission is being led by former Nigerian President Mr Goodluck Jonathan, the Sadc Mission by former Zambia Deputy President Mr Nevers Sekwile Mumba and the Commonwealth observer mission is led by Mrs Amina Mohammed.

The President also met the European Union Election Observer Mission led by Mr Fabio Massimo Castaldo.

President Mnangagwa met the delegations and after deliberations, Mr Johnson said he believes all will go well before, during and after elections.

“So far generally the situation is not 100 percent but like in any country. In terms of trust with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, people are sure that they will do the best,” said President Jonathan.

Mr Mumba said the peace in the country before the elections was a good step.

“We have been here for the past 11 days as SADC and the plus or the most positive thing is the peace that seems to be prevailing prior to the elections. Our prayer is that this peace persists even after the announcement of results,” said Mr Mumba