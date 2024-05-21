President Mnangagwa mourns Iran president Ebrahim Raisi

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has joined the rest of World leaders in mourning the late Iranian leader Dr Ebrahim Seyyed Raisi who died on Sunday following a helicopter crash.

The Iranian leader died alongside his Foreign Affairs Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and several other officials when his helicopter crashed near the village of Uzi in East Azerbaijan province.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said the death of President Raisi was a heavy blow to both Iran and Zimbabwe.

“The passing on of President Raisi is a heavy blow to the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and to the people and Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“This tragedy has befallen the Islamic Republic of Iran at a time when the two countries were working towards enhancing a mutually shared goal of promoting socio-economic development through broadened and deepened cooperation in the face of sanctions against both nations,” he said.

“The then visionary leader, President Raisi, has tragically departed before he had enjoyed the fruits of his hard work. It is our sincere hope that the leadership in the Islamic Republic of Iran will carry his illustrious legacy to fruition for the mutual benefit of both our countries and peoples.”

President Mnangagwa said he learnt, “with deep sorrow, of the untimely demise of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Dr. Ebrahim Seyyed Raisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, as well as other senior Government Officials, on 19 May 2024.”

President Mnangagwa said he had “fond memories of President Raisi’s visit last year to Zimbabwe which he described as highly successful.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and, indeed, on my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing on of President Raisi, the Foreign Minister and the other victims of the helicopter crash. I have very fond memories of my personal interaction with President Raisi when he paid a State visit to Zimbabwe in July 2023,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the visit to Zimbabwe by President Raisi cemented the excellent relations between the two countries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the families of the deceased, and their loved ones, during this difficult period of grieving. The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe stands in strong solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and we offer our support and sympathy at this very difficult time,” he said.

“I, once again, express my deepest condolences to the Government and the families of the deceased on this tragic loss.

May the Almighty God rest the souls of the departed President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the other senior Government Officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in eternal peace.”