President Mnangagwa mourns Jane Lungile Ngwenya

Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa says he received news of the passing away of one of the country’s pioneer female nationalists and liberation fighters, Cde Jane Lungile Ngwenya, with deep shock and grief.

Cde Ngwenya died at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Thursday night at the age of 86.

President Mnangagwa said he didn’t know that when he visited her at Coronation Cottages Home in Bulawayo about two and a half months ago, it would be the last time he would see her.

The President hailed Cde Ngwenya as a dedicated cadre, leader and stalwart of the liberation movement and “our own liberation struggle”.

“What breaks my heart is that her demise came just three days before our nation would have honoured and celebrated her outstanding contribution to the national cause by conferring the Grand Commander Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award on her; the second highest honour Zimbabwe reserves for her most distinguished sons and daughters. Indeed, she would have been the first living recipient of such an outstanding award,” President Mnangagwa said in his condolence message on Friday afternoon.

The President said Cde Ngwenya stood out as a firebrand female cadre who lent militancy to the nationalist movement in its early phase.

With other nationalist luminaries, the President said Cde Ngwenya founded and launched the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Zapu after the NDP had been banned.

It required men and women of exceptional courage and belief to confront the brutal Rhodesian settler system at that time and to keep the spirit of militant nationalism alive, and President Mnangagwa said Cde Ngwenya even sacrificed her marriage for the cause.

He said her fearless personality made her an ideal candidate to lead the Youth Wing of the nationalist movement.

“As a member of the Youth League, I served under her and vividly recall her bold and exceptional leadership in that role. Through her persuasive broadcast messages aired from Zambia, many youths gathered courage to join the armed struggle.

“Never to avoid risks of the struggle, she carries to the grave injuries she sustained in a bomb blast which claimed out late national hero Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo on January 22, 1977, in Zambia,” President Mnangagwa said.

Cde Ngwenya served as Deputy Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Social Welfare, which oversaw the rehabilitation of returnees and refugees from the liberation struggle.

The President says Cde Ngwenya leaves a rich and inspiring legacy for the nation and conveyed his deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Ngwenya family for losing a leading guardian and mentor.

He said the family must take comfort from the knowledge that the whole nation joins them in mourning Cde Ngwenya’s sad departure.

Cde Ngwenya who served as Deputy Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Social Welfare in the early 80s was involved in the formation of the Southern Rhodesia African National Congress in 1952, the National Democratic Party in 1960 and Zapu two years later.