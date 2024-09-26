President Mnangagwa mourns the passing of Mrs Theresa Mavima

HARARE, 25 September 2024 – president Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of Mrs. Theresa Mavima, mother to Professor Paul Mavima, the Minister of Skills Audit and Development. Mrs. Mavima, also known as Gogo Mavima, succumbed to a kidney ailment at West End Hospital on the evening of 24 September 2024.

In an official condolence message released today, President Mnangagwa said the news came as a shock, as Mrs Mavima had reportedly been in good health for her age and condition, remaining active and full of life. The President acknowledged the pain of losing a mother, noting that her role as a surviving parent made her passing particularly difficult for her family.

The President extended his heartfelt sympathies to Professor Mavima and the entire Mavima family, recognising the significant loss of a mother and a pillar of strength within the family.

Mrs. Mavima is remembered for her vitality and dedication to her family, and her passing has drawn condolences from across the nation.