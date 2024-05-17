President Mnangagwa officially commissions US$30 million Baker’s Inn Bulawayo Factory

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has officially commissioned the giant state-of-the-art Baker’s Inn bread manufacturing factory in Bulawayo where he has commended the firm for investing in the city.

The US$30 million investment buttresses Government re-industrialiation drive and restoration of Bulawayo’s former glory.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said he was extremely impressed by the state-of-the-art equipment at the plant, which is a strong indication that the manufacturing sector is on a rebound.

“As I was touring the factory, I told myself that these are the fruits of the Second Republic,” said the President.

He said with the massive technological investment, he expects Bakers Inn to improve production and lower prices of products.

True to the President’s philosophy: ‘Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’, Baker’s Inn’s expansion in Bulawayo is testimony to the increasing positive sentiment about Bulawayo and Zimbabwe at large.

The plant produces 160 000 loaves of bread per day.

Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, who also witnessed today’s event, said the investment is a testimony that Bakers Inn has taken heed of President Mnangagwa’s call for scaling up industrialisation.

He said Bulawayo has been one of highest investment destinations with US$135 million worth of investment creating 33 000 direct jobs.