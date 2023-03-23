President Mnangagwa officially opens African diamonds indaba

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has officially opened the 8th Ordinary Meeting of the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) Experts and Council of Ministers here where he has called for the scaling up of value-addition and broadening beneficiation to ensure the continent derives maximum economic benefits.

“It is our expectation that diamond mining and processing sectors significantly contribute to sustainable economic growth of our African economies,” said the President in his keynote address today.

“Increasing the capabilities along the entire diamond value chain should be a key focus area.

“On your part as diamond producing countries, you are challenged to priorities and scale up value addition and beneficiation going into the future.”

Zimbabwe is on course to becoming an upper middle income economy by 2030 and poised to meet the US$12 billion milestone by end of this year, added President Mnangagwa.

In his remarks, Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, said the conference platform gives Africa ways to explore avenues of controlling the industry and ensuring maximum local benefits.

He said the growth of the African diamonds sector was an African vision and paid tribute to President Mnangagwa for promulgating Vision 2030, under which the mining sector has to play a transformative role in empowering locals.

…. more to follow