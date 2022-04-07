President Mnangagwa officially opens diamond conference

The Chronicle

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has officially opened the extraordinary meeting of the Association of African Diamond Producing Countries (ADPA) and

Council of Ministers here and called for an end to exports of unpolished diamonds.

The President, who is accompanied by Vice President Dr Costantino Chiwenga, called for close cooperation in the industry in Africa to maximise potential.

He said Africa produces about 60 percent of the world’s diamonds and it’s time the continent woke up.

President Mnangagwa said the current crop of African leaders are seized with the issue of diamond mining, which is key to the realisation of Africa Agenda 2063.

He challenged players in the mining industry to extract mineral resources in an ecological manner.

 

 

 

