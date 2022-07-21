President Mnangagwa officially opens Mine-Entra Conference

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has officially opened the 25th Edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport Conference in Bulawayo where he has rallied the industry players to ramp up production and steer the growth of other economic sectors along the value chain.

In his keynote address at the expo venue, the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, today, the President challenged stakeholders to fully utilise the three-day gathering to evaluate the progress made in the sector.

“My expectation is that delegates will emerge from this conference motivated and focused to do much more for the sustainable economic transformation and prosperity of our great country,” he said.

“Your participation attests to the confidence that investors have in the business environment prevailing in our country, under the Second Republic.

“I commend the organisers of this conference for facilitating several focused dialogue sessions and innovative platforms that cater for specific segments within the mining industry, as part of this event.”

Coming after an absence of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, President Mnangagwa said the specialised expo was a source of insights into progress being made by respective sub-sectors as well as guide on policy formulation and implementation by the Government.

The President earlier conducted a tour of the exhibition stands where he expressed excitement over the quality of the exhibits being showcased by the more than 160 local and foreign exhibitors.

….more to follow