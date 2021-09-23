President Mnangagwa officials opens 2021 ZITF Expo

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially opened the 61st Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, where he said the successful hosting of the expo amid the disruptive Covid-19 was a testimony of business confidence in the country.

The President, who arrived in the city yesterday and conducted a long tour of exhibition stands in the morning until 12pm, during which he interacted with different exhibitors, said he was impressed by the quality of exhibits and the higher presence of locally produced goods.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa commended private sector resilience and the drive to adopt local content policy.

“You deserve due commendation,” he said.

Riding on the comprehensive reforms being implemented by the Government Zimbabwe is one of the top growing economies in the region and also among top movers on the doing business improvement index, said President Mnangagwa.

He pledged his Government’s unwavering commitment to implement bold measures that will make Zimbabwe a leading business destination.