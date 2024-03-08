President Mnangagwa officiates 2nd edition of ED Mnangagwa Business Summit 2024, promoting economic transformation in Zimbabwe

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the Harare International Conference Center (HICC) to officiate at the 2nd Edition of the ED Mnangagwa Business Summit 2024.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the summit is an opportunity for business people to interact with the President to transform Zimbabwe’s economy to greater heights.

“The Business Summit is a platform that His Excellency has given to the business community to come through and interact with him. Business leaders and Government officials also get an opportunity to share their insights and expertise on how to advance Zimbabwe’s economic transformation,” reads the statement.

The summit is anticipated to attract more than 600 business executives from diverse sectors and will showcase notable speakers representing key industries including mining, manufacturing, commerce, pharmaceuticals, retail, energy, agriculture, and transportation