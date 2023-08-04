President Mnangagwa officiates 4th ZNDU graduation ceremony

Talent Chimutambgi, Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has capped 102 students at the fourth graduation ceremony of the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU).

The students who graduated with various degrees and courses were among them 11 allied students drawn from countries including Pakistan, Zambia, Malawi, Nigeria, Botswana and Mozambique among others as part of cementing regionalism in defence and security.

Courses include Master of Science in International Studies (intake 10) and Master of Arts in Defence and Security Studies (intake one and two) as well as Master of Science in Software Engineering (intake four) and Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering (Avionics). Also Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering (Mechanics) (intake one) and National Defence Courses (11/22).