Patrick Chitumba

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base in Gweru, where he is expected officiate at the Wings Presentation and Commissioning Parade for Number 68 Pilot Training Course.

The course commence with 40 cadets in 2017. 15 officer cadets successfully completed the course.

The 15 officers went through a 120 hour basic flying course.

More details to follow…