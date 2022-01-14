President Mnangagwa on annual leave

Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has taken his annual leave which he will spend in the country and Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is Acting President.

In a statement on Friday morning, Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba said: “The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Micheck Sibanda wishes to advise that His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, started his annual vacation yesterday 13th January 2022. His vacation, which runs until 5th February 2022, will be spent in the country. During this period, Honourable Vice President General (Retired) Dr CGDN Chiwenga is acting President.”