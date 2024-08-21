President Mnangagwa presides over burial of National Hero Brigadier General (Rtd) Elasto Madzingira at Heroes Acre

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa today leads the nation in honouring the late Brigadier General (Rtd) Elasto Madzingira, a revered member of the ZANU PF Central Committee, as he is being laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre.



Madzingira, who passed away on August 8, 2024, due to deep vein thrombosis at his home in Harare, was posthumously declared a National Hero for his significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and nation-building efforts.



The somber ceremony, attended by high-ranking government officials, military personnel, and family members, is paying tribute to Madzingira’s life of service, commitment, and patriotism.

Born on August 4, 1959, in Chivi District, Masvingo Province, Madzingira was the sixth child in a family of nine. He displayed academic excellence from a young age, attending Fletcher High School and later being awarded a World University Scholarship to study pharmacy at the University of Rhodesia. However, the call of the liberation struggle saw him abandoning his studies in 1978 to join the fight for Zimbabwe’s independence.



Madzingira’s involvement in the liberation war was marked by bravery and leadership. After undergoing military training in Mozambique, he served as a Medical Training Officer, training medics for the liberation forces. Following independence in 1980, Madzingira continued to serve his country, transitioning from the Air Force of Zimbabwe to the Zimbabwe National Army, where he rose to the rank of Brigadier General before retiring in 1995.

His post-military career was equally distinguished. Madzingira earned a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master’s in Business Administration, among other qualifications, and held several key positions, including Finance Executive in the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe and Commissioner in the Anti-Corruption Commission. He also played a significant role in various boards and development initiatives, particularly in his home district of Chivi.

Madzingira’s death has left a void in the nation, particularly in the ZANU PF Central Committee, where he had been an active member since 2023. The decision to accord him National Hero status reflects the immense respect and admiration he garnered throughout his life.

Brigadier General (Rtd) Elasto Madzingira is survived by his wife, Sarudzai Madzingira, and six children.