President Mnangagwa presides over Minister’s performance contract signing

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today set to preside over the announcement of the 2023 performance evaluation results and signing of performance contracts for senior public officials for Fiscal year 2024 at the State House in Harare.

The President, who is the guest of honour, has arrived at the venue where various Cabinet ministers and heads of public sector agencies are gathered for the programme to start.

President Mnangagwa in 2021 introduced annual performance-based contracts that emphasise more work and less talk among top civil servants.

Last year Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, was adjudged the Best Performing Minister at the 2022 Performance Evaluation Results and signing ceremony of the 2023 performance contracts for Cabinet ministers and senior Government officials.

His Permanent Secretary, Dr John Basera, who has since been reassigned to the Local Government and Public Works Ministry, also scooped the Best-Performing Permanent Secretary Award.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, was the second-best performing minister. Permanent secretaries were the first to sign performance contracts in 2021 before they were extended to ministers and heads of local authorities, State-owned enterprises, and State universities.