President Mnangagwa presides over Parade of Regular Officer Cadet Course

Patrick Chitumba, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to preside over the commissioning parade of the Regular Officer Cadet Course 3/39/22 at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru.

The President is the Commander In Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

A total 182 Regular Officer Cadets will be commissioned at the event after completing 21 months of training at the ZMA Academy in Gweru.

Of those to be commissioned, 44 are females, while 138 are males.

The Zimbabwe Military Academy has a rich history dating back over a century. Originally, the camp served as both a training ground for various military personnel and a supply depot.

Throughout the years, the academy underwent name changes that aligned with camp’s evolving tasks and the political context of each era.

In 2010, the Academy achieved associate status with the Midlands State University (MSU), leading to the establishment of the Diploma in Military Training and Education program.

The Academy has made significant strides in broadening it’s scope and vision. A crucial milestone was achieved in 2024 when the Cadet Wing transformed into a division, enabling the academy to provide degree programs to cadets.