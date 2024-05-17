President Mnangagwa presides over ZPCS passout parade in Ntabazinduna

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Training Depot in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North where is he presiding over its 153rd passout parade.

A total of 753 recruits are graduating today having undertaken a six months training programme.

Before presiding over the passout parade President Mnangagwa conducted a tour of ZPCS stands where he was briefed on the projects that are done within the country’s prisons to rehabilitate inmates.

The 2013 Constitution compels ZPCS not to just incarcerate prisoners but also ensure that they are rehabilitate inmates and ZPCS impart life skills to them.

President Mnangagwa also had a chat with members of the San community who were integrated to ZPCS who were accompanied by their traditional leader Chief Goledema.

The Second Republic has been at the forefront of integrating the San community to the mainstream society and quota system has been reserved for the San in the country’s security services.

President Mnangagwa inspected the parade at the start of the programme.