President Mnangagwa pushes for global equality

Victoria Ruzvidzo in New York, United Nations

President Mnangagwa has implored the United Nations to address historical imbalances that continue to shape the international system, threatening peace and impeding development.

In a speech read on his behalf by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Fredrick Shava at the Summit of the Future Interactive Dialogue here last night, the President bemoaned the death of multilateralism and the emergence of unilateralism resultantly.

“Current global conflicts are stretching our multilateral system to its limit, with the real possibility of implosion,” he said.

“We have to address the pervasive historical imbalances that continue to shape our international system, the legacy of colonialism and slavery to the unjust global financial system and outdated peace and security architecture.”

Other world leaders gathered here for the annual UN General Assembly meetings attended the Summit.

President Mnangagwa said young people should be actively involved in the Pact for the Future so they can shape their tomorrow.

“In Zimbabwe, we are deliberately facilitating youth participation in decision-making processes so that they can actively contribute to shaping policies that impact their future and that of generations,” he said.

“Our youths are innovative and have the zeal to make a difference.”

The Pact of the Future also resonated well with Zimbabwe’s foreign policy, premised on engagement, re-engagement, and reaffirmation.