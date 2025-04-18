President Mnangagwa rallies nation towards innovation and prosperity

Blessings Chidakwa in Gokwe

President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a prosperous Zimbabwe rooted in the legacy of the liberation struggle, while charging the nation to embrace innovation, technology, and skills development as the bedrock of future success.

Addressing thousands who gathered at Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe for the main Independence Day celebrations, the President said the Zanu PF Government remains steadfast in honoring the sacrifices made during the liberation war, 45 years after Zimbabwe attained its independence.

“After 45 years of Independence, the Zanu PF Government remains committed to building a future that honours the sacrifices of the past, but fundamentally secures prosperity for the generations ahead,” he said.

President Mnangagwa emphasized the critical role of technical and vocational education, particularly in the fields of Science, Technology, and Innovation, as key to unlocking Zimbabwe’s economic potential and improving the competitiveness of local products on both domestic and global markets.

“To guarantee that Zimbabwean products are competitive in both local and global markets, technical and vocational education, with biases in Science, Technology and Innovation, are of critical importance,” he said.

President Mnangagwa’s message was received with enthusiasm by the crowd.

As the festivities continue the spirit of patriotism remains high reflecting a nation determined to rise, thrive, and claim its place on the world stage.