President Mnangagwa reassigns Cabinet Ministers, appoints Director General

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reassigned two Cabinet Ministers and appointed a Director General in the President’s Department.

In statements, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said the appointments were with immediate effect.

The Minister of Energy and Power Development is now July Moyo, replacing Edgar Moyo, who is now the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Minister July Moyo held the Public Service portfolio while Minister Edgar Moyo held the Energy and Power Development portfolio.

“In terms of Subsection 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reassigned the under-listed Ministers as follows:

Hon. J.G. Moyo, M.P. Minister of Energy and Power Development.

Hon. E. Moyo, Μ.Ρ. : Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

The re-assignments are with immediate effect,” he said.

Dr Rushwaya said the President has appointed Dr Fulton Mangwanya as Director General, in the President’s Department.

“In terms of Section 226(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Dr. Fulton Mangwanya as the Director General, President’s Department. The appointment is with immediate effect,” said Dr Rushwaya.