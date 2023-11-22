President Mnangagwa Receives Audited Farms Database

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

TODAY, President Mnangagwa received a presentation on the audited farms database of the Land Information Management System (LIMS) from the Zimbabwe Land Commission at State House.

The presentation showcased the results of a comprehensive audit conducted over a period of five years, fully funded by the Government.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the Zimbabwe Land Commission, led by Commissioner Tendayi Ruth Bare, has been instrumental in ensuring the effective management and utilisation of land resources in the country.

The commission was established in October 2021 to carry out the important task of auditing the farms database within the LIMS.

The audited farms database provides valuable insights into the status and allocation of land resources across Zimbabwe. This comprehensive audit not only allows for transparency and accountability in land management but also aims to address any disparities or irregularities in land distribution.

Under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the government has prioritized the efficient and equitable use of the country’s land resources. By funding this audit, the Government demonstrates its commitment to ensuring proper governance and management of land, which is vital for sustainable development and economic growth.

The presentation of the audited farms database marks an important milestone in Zimbabwe’s land reform efforts. The findings from this comprehensive audit will provide a solid foundation for evidence-based decision-making regarding land allocation, redistribution, and utilisation.