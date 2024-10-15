President Mnangagwa Receives Copy of ‘Building Zimbabwe Together’ from Author Tinashe Ngirandi at State House

Online writer

HARARE, Zimbabwe – This afternoon, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was presented with a special copy of the book “Building Zimbabwe Together” by its author, Tinashe Ngirandi, during a ceremony at State House in Harare.

The book, which was officially launched on June 6, 2024, emphasises the significance of collaboration in the country’s development.

Tinashe Ngirandi, a former member of the Junior Parliament of Zimbabwe representing the Shurugwi North Constituency, expressed his gratitude to President Mnangagwa for inspiring him to write the book.

Ngirandi, who was recently appointed as the Board Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Youth Chamber of Commerce, said, “I decided that before I put the book in the bookshops, I should give a special copy to the man that inspired me to write it.”

In “Building Zimbabwe Together,” Ngirandi addresses the critical role of unity and collaboration among citizens, Government, and various sectors in fostering national growth and resilience. The book aims to inspire a collective effort toward the betterment of Zimbabwe, especially among the youth.

President Mnangagwa, in receiving the book, commended Ngirandi’s initiative and highlighted the importance of youth involvement in nation-building.

The presentation marks a significant moment in promoting dialogue around national development and the involvement of the youth in shaping the future of Zimbabwe.

Ngirandi’s work is expected to resonate with many, encouraging a spirit of cooperation and commitment to progress in the country.