President Mnangagwa receives credentials from Burundi Ambassador-Designate H.E. Evelyne Butoyi

Online writer

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially received the credentials of Ambassador-Designate H.E. Evelyne Butoyi from the Republic of Burundi during a ceremony at State House.

This significant event marks the beginning of Butoyi’s diplomatic mission to Zimbabwe, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Ambassador Butoyi brings with her a wealth of experience in diplomacy and international relations, and her appointment is expected to enhance collaboration in various sectors, including trade, security, and cultural exchange. During the credential presentation, President Mnangagwa expressed Zimbabwe’s commitment to fostering closer ties with Burundi and emphasised the importance of diplomatic engagement in addressing regional challenges.

This development comes as both countries seek to bolster their partnership, paving the way for increased cooperation and mutual benefit in the evolving geopolitical landscape of the region.